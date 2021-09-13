Tehran to resume nuclear deal talks in Vienna soon

The Iranian authorities will resume the nuclear talks in Vienna soon. This is what Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Sayeed Khatibzadeh told reporters today, adding that the government will try not to postpone the process, if possible, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the diplomat, “Tehran clearly expects the other parties to adopt a realistic approach when they show up in Vienna”. “Iran won’t assume any commitment that is beyond the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” he added.

Since April, Iran and the international “five” (Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France) have been leading talks over restoration of the initial Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna. The parties are considering the lifting of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, fulfilment of the commitments in the nuclear sector, as well as the return of the US to the JCPA. The representatives of the participating states to the JCPA are also holding consultations with American emissaries without Iran’s participation. In the initial period, the delegations had planned to end activities in late May and later in early June.