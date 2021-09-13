Artsakhpress

Economy

Dollar goes down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.88/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by 0.97 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 579.98 (down by AMD 3.41), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 679.93 (down by AMD 3.75), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.74 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 379.94, AMD 28,380.36 and AMD 15,450.58, respectively.


     

Politics

Armenian PM, EU Special Representative discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, the PM’s Office reports.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Toivo Klaar discuss regional security

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today the delegation led by EU Special Representative...

EU special representative for South Caucasus arrives in Armenia

The European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo...

Foreign Minister of Slovakia to pay official visit to Armenia

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korčok will arrive in Armenia on an official...

Artsakh FM, Catholicos of All Armenians discuss post-war situation

On September 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan was received by...

Armenian President holds meeting with outgoing French Ambassador

President Armen Sarkissian today received Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte on the occasion...

Foreign Minister David Babayan Participated in the Conference Entitled ‘International Religious Freedom and Peace’

On September 10, in Etchmiadzin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan...

Economy

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert.

Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The reopened factory in Stepanakert exports pasta to Armenia and Russia

The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the...

Oil prices rise slightly

World oil prices rose symbolically on Wednesday morning - mainly the US WTI mark - after declining a...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1...

Society

33 displaced families resettled in Khnapat

The Khnapat community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 1162 residents. All the residents have returned to the village after the war.

There is a great demand for natural care products made in Stepanakert

Narine Grigoryan, the head of the laboratory of the chemical research department of the Artsakh Scientific...

Discussions entitled "Partnership for Artsakh" launched in Stepanakert

On September 11, discussions entitled "Partnership for Artsakh" started in the Artsakh office of the...

Seven families have resettled in Harutyunagomer. Head of Community

The community of Harutyunagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 502 residents. After the war, all...

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Walt Disney Co said on Friday it will release "Eternals," "West Side Story" and the rest of its 2021...

Vascular surgeons from Armenia conduct medical examinations in Stepanakert

From September 9 to 11, within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program, Chief Vascular Surgeon...

About 650 houses to be built in 2 Artsakh villages for the displaced

On August 11, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Askeran region’s Aygestan and...

Military

President Harutyunyan introduced the newly appointed Minister of Defence Kamo Vardanyan to the highest command staff of the Defence Army

On September 13 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defence of the Artsakh Republic and introduced the newly appointed Minister of Defence - Commander of the Defence Army Major General Kamo Vardanyan to the highest command staff of the army, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenia defense minister to partake in monitoring of Russia-Belarus joint military exercises

An Armenian delegation headed by the Minister of Defense, Arshak Karapetyan, on Monday will take part...

CSTO joint meeting participants to adopt about 20 documents

The joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, and the Committee...

Russian peacekeepers clear over 180 hectares of land of mines in Artsakh’s Martuni region

Russian peacekeepers have carried out mine clearance in the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Remains of another fallen soldier found in Varanda

On September 9, the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda...

Armenian Defense Minister receives new Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 9 the newly-appointed commander of...

Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...

Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

Sport

Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Tehran to resume nuclear deal talks in Vienna soon

First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul

France grants citizenship to 12,000 COVID frontline workers

Japan calls on Russia to prevent new violations of its airspace

