Armenian PM, EU Special Representative discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, the PM’s Office reports.

September 13, 2021, 17:15

Assessing the Armenia-EU partnership as dynamic, the PM highlighted the visits of the President of the European Council, the Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement to Armenia this year and stated that the government is currently working on finalizing the priorities of the 2.6 billion Euro financial package provided by the EU to Armenia as a result of these visits.

Mr. Toivo Klaar reaffirmed the EU’s political commitment to continue the support to Armenia.

The officials continued then discussing issues relating to the Armenia-EU partnership agenda. They touched upon the prospects of developing the ties in infrastructure, commercial, business and other fields.

The Armenian PM and the EU Special Representative exchanged views on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. Both emphasized the importance of resuming the negotiations within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Nikol Pashinyan and Toivo Klaar discussed also other regional issues, as well as the unblocking of transportation communications.