The European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, has arrived in Armenia. He informed about this on Twitter.

September 13, 2021, 14:49 EU special representative for South Caucasus arrives in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Good to be back in Armenia. Looking forward to substantial meetings over the next two days," Klaar tweeted.

After Armenia, EU special representative is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan.