First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul

An international commercial flight touched down in the Afghan capital on Monday, the first since the Taliban retook power last month, AFP reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kabul airport was left trashed after foreign forces completed their chaotic withdrawal on August 30, evacuating more than 120,000 people from the country.

The Taliban have since been scrambling to get it operating again with technical assistance from Qatar and other nations.

"There was hardly anyone on the plane, around 10 people... maybe more staff than passengers," said an AFP journalist aboard the Pakistan International Airways (PIA) flight from Islamabad.

The resumption of commercial flights will be a key test for the hardline Islamist group, who have repeatedly promised to allow Afghans with the right documents to leave the country freely.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fear reprisals for helping foreign powers during the 20-year US-led occupation, but the Taliban insist they have granted a general amnesty to everyone -- including the security forces they fought against.