September 13, 2021, 13:11 Sidewalk improvement works are underway on Mesrop Mashtots Street in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Stepanakert Deputy Mayor Radi Abrahamyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Improvement works have been going on in the streets for a week. Roads are being widened, after which parking lots will be built.

At the same time, the pavements will be improved. The same work will be carried out on Isakov Street.

The program is implemented with the financial support of the state budget by "Kapavor" LLC.