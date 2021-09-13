President Harutyunyan introduced the newly appointed Minister of Defense Kamo Vardanyan to the highest command staff of the Defense Army

On September 13 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic and introduced the newly appointed Minister of Defense - Commander of the Defense Army Major General Kamo Vardanyan to the highest command staff of the army, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of state wished success to Kamo Vardanyan in his service and thanked the former Minister of Defense - Commander of the Defense Army, Lieutenant General Miqael Arzumanyan for his long service in the armed forces, emphasizing his significant contribution to the defense of the Motherland.

Issues on housing were discussed at the meeting, which was attended by Vitaly Balasanyan, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Artsakh Republic.