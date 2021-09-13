Artsakh athletes returned from the International Championship with prizes

Athletes of the Wushu Kung Fu Federation of Artsakh took prizes at the International Open Championship held in Batumi, Georgia held from September 6 to 12.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Chief coach for the Wushu Kung Fu Federation of Artsakh, David Grigoryan told "Artsakhpress".

About 400 athletes from Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Armenia took part in the Taolu and Sanda tournaments.

The athletes from the Gishi community and Martuni took part in the international championship for the first time.

Narek Kagramanyan (age group 14-15 years old, weight category-52 kg), Hayk Gasparyan (18+), Sevak Musaelyan (14-15 years old, 56 kg), Alen Sagyan (16-17 years old, 70 kg) took first place, Grisha Hakobyan (14-15 years old, 52 kg), Avanes Zakaryan (age group 16-17 years old, 52 kg), Valery Avanesyan (14-15 years old, 48 kg), Nver Arstamyan (16-17 years old)-second place and the third place - Samvel Jamalyan (16-17 years old, 60 kg).