Foreign Minister of Slovakia to pay official visit to Armenia

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korčok will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on September 13, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: On September 14, the Armenian and Slovak Foreign Ministers will hold a meeting in the foreign ministry.

On the sidelines of his visit the Slovak FM is also scheduled to meet with Armenia’s President, Prime Minister and Speaker of Parliament.