Narine Grigoryan, the head of the laboratory of the chemical research department of the Artsakh Scientific Center, produces natural care products in Stepanakert.

September 13, 2021, 12:21 There is a great demand for natural care products made in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the candidate of chemical sciences told "Artsakhpress" how the idea of making natural care products arose.

"Years ago I had a problem with premature skin aging. I became interested in the reasons. And I found the solution to the problem myself after many studies. I found out that many people have such problems, so I decided to help them. The implementation of the idea was supported by my family members, as well as the Armenian General Benevolent Union," said N. Grigoryan.

“We have 9 products: moisturizers, balms, face oils, lotions.

The raw material of the product is completely natural, has a unique composition. It does not contain preservatives and other chemical additives. We mainly sell online. The customers are women from the age of 16 to adulthood, even from abroad,”added N. Grigoryan.