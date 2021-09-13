Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

France grants citizenship to 12,000 COVID frontline workers

France granted citizenship to 12,000 COVID frontline workers this week in a show of gratitude for their efforts and sacrifices, Axios reported.

France grants citizenship to 12,000 COVID frontline workers

France grants citizenship to 12,000 COVID frontline workers

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Immigrants comprise a quarter of the essential workers who remained active in the Île-de-France province during lockdowns, per data from a French health observatory.

"These frontline workers responded to the call of the nation," France’s citizenship minister, Marlène Schiappa, said in a statement. "The country pulled through thanks to them."

Under the special program, France sped up cases for 12,012 new nationals out of more than 16,300 people who applied for citizenship, and decreased the requirement for residency from five years to two.

Newly minted citizens include doctors, nurses, cleaning staff, cashiers and garbage collectors, according to Schiappa.


     

Politics

Artsakh FM, Catholicos of All Armenians discuss post-war situation

On September 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan was received by Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Garegin II in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the foreign ministry stated.

All news from section

Armenian President holds meeting with outgoing French Ambassador

President Armen Sarkissian today received Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte on the occasion...

Foreign Minister David Babayan Participated in the Conference Entitled ‘International Religious Freedom and Peace’

On September 10, in Etchmiadzin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan...

Delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia to visit Armenia

A delegation headed by Ivan Korcok, the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, will pay...

Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov positively assesses Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh

Former commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov...

Putin tells Michel about implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh agreements

During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles...

Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Georgia on official visit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on an official...

Economy

Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert region, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The reopened factory in Stepanakert exports pasta to Armenia and Russia

The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the...

Oil prices rise slightly

World oil prices rose symbolically on Wednesday morning - mainly the US WTI mark - after declining a...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1...

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement...

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

Society

There is a great demand for natural care products made in Stepanakert

Narine Grigoryan, the head of the laboratory of the chemical research department of the Artsakh Scientific Center, produces natural care products in Stepanakert.

All news from section

Discussions entitled "Partnership for Artsakh" launched in Stepanakert

On September 11, discussions entitled "Partnership for Artsakh" started in the Artsakh office of the...

Seven families have resettled in Harutyunagomer. Head of Community

The community of Harutyunagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 502 residents. After the war, all...

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Walt Disney Co said on Friday it will release "Eternals," "West Side Story" and the rest of its 2021...

Vascular surgeons from Armenia conduct medical examinations in Stepanakert

From September 9 to 11, within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program, Chief Vascular Surgeon...

About 650 houses to be built in 2 Artsakh villages for the displaced

On August 11, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Askeran region’s Aygestan and...

Tbilisi street named after renowned filmmaker Sergei Parajanov

A street in Tbilisi, Georgia, has been named after prominent Soviet Armenian filmmaker Sergei Parajanov.

Military

CSTO joint meeting participants to adopt about 20 documents

The joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries will take place Wednesday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, news.am informs.

All news from section

Russian peacekeepers clear over 180 hectares of land of mines in Artsakh’s Martuni region

Russian peacekeepers have carried out mine clearance in the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Remains of another fallen soldier found in Varanda

On September 9, the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda...

Armenian Defense Minister receives new Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 9 the newly-appointed commander of...

Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...

No Positional Changes on the Line of Contact. Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.

160 people killed or injured from landmine explosions in Azeri-controlled territories of Karabakh, says Baku

To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani...

There is a great demand for natural care products made in Stepanakert
France grants citizenship to 12,000 COVID frontline workers
CSTO joint meeting participants to adopt about 20 documents
Japan calls on Russia to prevent new violations of its airspace
Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit
more news

Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

All news from section

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

Sport

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

All news from section

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

All news from section

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

France grants citizenship to 12,000 COVID frontline workers

All news from section

Japan calls on Russia to prevent new violations of its airspace

Russia will not depend on anyone in maintaining its security. Lavrov

Integration of Russia, Belarus to continue on equitable basis, Kremlin says

Most Read

month

week

day

Search