Armenia defense minister to partake in monitoring of Russia-Belarus joint military exercises

An Armenian delegation headed by the Minister of Defense, Arshak Karapetyan, on Monday will take part in the monitoring of the active phase of the joint Russian-Belarusian "Zapad 2021" strategic military exercise to be held in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, the Armenian defense ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Thereafter, the Armenian minister of defense will participate in the joint sessions of the CSTO statutory bodies (the council of foreign ministers, defense ministers and the committee of secretaries of security council), as well as the collective security summit in Dushanbe on September 15-16.