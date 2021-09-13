CSTO joint meeting participants to adopt about 20 documents

The joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries will take place Wednesday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of this joint meeting, it is planned to adopt more than 20 documents, RIA Novosti reported, citing the information department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

During the joint meeting, the delegations will exchange views on the military and political situation in the CSTO collective security regions.

Also, the attendees of this meeting will hear the report by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on the priority domains of activities during the chairmanship of Armenia at the CSTO.