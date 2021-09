Japan sent a protest to Russia through diplomatic channels in connection with the alleged violation of Japanese airspace by the Russian An-26 aircraft and called on Moscow to prevent repetition of incidents, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a regular press conference on Monday, Tass reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a protest to the Russian side through diplomatic channels and demanded that no repetition of [such incidents] be allowed," he said.