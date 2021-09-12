Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert region, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: First of all, the head of state held a consultation with the participation of the responsibles of the region, discussed the course of educational, structural and agricultural programs, inquired about the existing problems and gave a number of instructions on their solution. "As I have already announced from January 1, 2022 it is planned to increase the social payments and the salaries of the employees of the state system by 20% on average. However, I must emphasize that we are discussing the possibility of raising teachers' salaries more than announced", the President said.

Touching upon housing issues Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that new apartment buildings will be built in the city of Martakert, and the increase in the population of the region is in a significant part of the Government's visible plans. "As for the development of infrastructure, next year mainly the asphalting of the roads connecting the rural communities of the region with the highways will be completed. During the next three years, the improvement and asphalting of the intra-community streets of Martakert will be completed", Arayik Harutyunyan noted.



According to the President large funds will be allocated for the restoration and construction of the irrigation network. In this context, the focus will be on the development of horticulture, particularly, the establishment of vine and pomegranate yards, which will be promising for the processing industry of Artsakh. "A large dairy farm will be built in the region, which will stimulate animal husbandry and the cultivation of fodder herbs", the President informed that the economic policy to be implemented in Martakert by state programs will not be limited to that.

Afterwards, the President of the Republic visited the fields and vineyards in the vicinity of Martakert, look after the grape harvest and interested in the yield indices.



The President also visited the territory of the new mining factory to be established in Artsakh and got acquainted with the works being carried out. After the war, the company launched the first largest private investment program in Artsakh with worth several million US dollars. According to the responsibles, in 3 months they will start extracting and processing work, which will provide about 400 jobs.



During the visit, Arayik Harutyunyan took part in the Holy Liturgy dedicated to the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Saint John the Baptist Church in Martakert.