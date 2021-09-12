On September 12 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Martakert region, the Presidential Office stated.
Large private investment in Martakert, implementation of large-scale new state programs: President Harutyunyan paid a working visit
According to the President large funds will be allocated for the restoration and construction of the irrigation network. In this context, the focus will be on the development of horticulture, particularly, the establishment of vine and pomegranate yards, which will be promising for the processing industry of Artsakh. "A large dairy farm will be built in the region, which will stimulate animal husbandry and the cultivation of fodder herbs", the President informed that the economic policy to be implemented in Martakert by state programs will not be limited to that.
The President also visited the territory of the new mining factory to be established in Artsakh and got acquainted with the works being carried out. After the war, the company launched the first largest private investment program in Artsakh with worth several million US dollars. According to the responsibles, in 3 months they will start extracting and processing work, which will provide about 400 jobs.
During the visit, Arayik Harutyunyan took part in the Holy Liturgy dedicated to the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Saint John the Baptist Church in Martakert.