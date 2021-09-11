On September 11, discussions entitled "Partnership for Artsakh" started in the Artsakh office of the "Aurora" Humanitarian Initiative.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the applications of the projects of the new stage of the "Aurora to Artsakh" program were discussed at the meeting.

According to Narine Aghabalyan, Artsakh Program Manager of the "Aurora" Humanitarian Initiative, the "Partnership for Artsakh" project of the "Aurora" Humanitarian Initiative was launched in on May 2, 2021 in Dilijan International School.

“Continuing to work in Artsakh with more than 60 partner organizations and representatives of the Artsakh Government, "Aurora” summarizes the work done in order to plan the next steps based on its results," said N. Aghabalyan.

The discussion was attended by the Artsakh State Ministe, Artak Beglaryan, the moderators of the workshops of the "Cooperation for Artsakh" initiative, Scientific Head of Arabkir Medical Complex Centre-Institute of Child and Adolescent Health, Ara Babloyan, Co-founder and CEO of Impact Hub Yerevan, Vahe Keushguerian and the President of Armenian Association of Social workers, Mira Antonyan.