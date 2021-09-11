The community of Harutyunagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 502 residents. After the war, all the residents have returned to the village.

September 11, 2021, 11:31 Seven families have resettled in Harutyunagomer. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Henrik Sargsyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Seven displaced families have resettled in the village. We are ready to provide our compatriots with two more houses.

The school building is newly built. It has 65 students. The building of the kindergarten is also newly built. 22 children attend the kindergarten. There is a community center and an aid station in the community, the buildings of which need to be renovated. The ceremony hall has been recently built. The village is provided with electricity, but it is not gasified. Before the war, there was no need for gas, but recently, due to frequent power outages, the need of the gasification is felt.

“The village does not have a water network. Intra-community roads are in a bad condition. The road connecting the village to the highway is asphalted," said H. Sargsyan.

Our interlocutor informed that during the recent war, four of the fellow villagers have been wounded.

Speaking about the employment of the residents, our interlocutor said that most of the population works in the "Base Metals" company. The villagers are also engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.