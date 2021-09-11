Artsakhpress

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Walt Disney Co said on Friday it will release "Eternals," "West Side Story" and the rest of its 2021 films exclusively in theaters before sending them to streaming, a show of confidence that moviegoing will rebound, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESSThe company had experimented during the pandemic with debuting some movies on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time they ran in theaters. Cinema operators have been closely watching how Disney, which has dominated movie box offices in recent years, would handle its upcoming slate as the Delta variant slowed audiences' return to multiplexes.

Disney said in a statement that animated musical "Encanto" will play in theaters for 30 days starting Nov. 24 and head to Disney+ just before Christmas. The film tells the story of a family who live in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. It includes music written by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

All other Disney releases, including Marvel movie "Eternals" in November and Steven Spielberg's revival of "West Side Story" in December, will play exclusively in cinemas for at least 45 days, the company said.

Disney's most recent film, Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," just set a Labor Day weekend record with $94.7 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters. The film, featuring a predominantly Asian cast including Simu Liu and Awkwafina, played only at cinemas.

But moviegoing for the year remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Theater chains including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc are counting on big fall and winter titles to lure customers back.

Disney's other 2021 films are historical drama "The Last Duel" and animated comedy "Ron's Gone Wrong" in October, and action spy film "The King's Man" in December.


     

Artsakh FM, Catholicos of All Armenians discuss post-war situation

On September 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan was received by Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Garegin II in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the foreign ministry stated.

Armenian President holds meeting with outgoing French Ambassador

President Armen Sarkissian today received Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte on the occasion...

Foreign Minister David Babayan Participated in the Conference Entitled ‘International Religious Freedom and Peace’

On September 10, in Etchmiadzin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan...

Delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia to visit Armenia

A delegation headed by Ivan Korcok, the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, will pay...

Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov positively assesses Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh

Former commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov...

Putin tells Michel about implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh agreements

During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles...

Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Georgia on official visit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on an official...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The reopened factory in Stepanakert exports pasta to Armenia and Russia

The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the...

Oil prices rise slightly

World oil prices rose symbolically on Wednesday morning - mainly the US WTI mark - after declining a...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1...

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement...

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Seven families have resettled in Harutyunagomer. Head of Community

The community of Harutyunagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 502 residents. After the war, all the residents have returned to the village.

Walt Disney Co said on Friday it will release "Eternals," "West Side Story" and the rest of its 2021...

Vascular surgeons from Armenia conduct medical examinations in Stepanakert

From September 9 to 11, within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program, Chief Vascular Surgeon...

About 650 houses to be built in 2 Artsakh villages for the displaced

On August 11, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Askeran region’s Aygestan and...

Tbilisi street named after renowned filmmaker Sergei Parajanov

A street in Tbilisi, Georgia, has been named after prominent Soviet Armenian filmmaker Sergei Parajanov.

Houses being renovated for displaced families in Vardadzor. Head of Community

The community of Vardadzor of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 254 residents. All the villagers have returned...

"Everyone in Avdur is a frontier guard." The mayor presents the daily life and problems of the village

The Avdur community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 95 residents.

Russian peacekeepers clear over 180 hectares of land of mines in Artsakh’s Martuni region

Russian peacekeepers have carried out mine clearance in the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Remains of another fallen soldier found in Varanda

On September 9, the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda...

Armenian Defense Minister receives new Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 9 the newly-appointed commander of...

Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...

No Positional Changes on the Line of Contact. Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.

160 people killed or injured from landmine explosions in Azeri-controlled territories of Karabakh, says Baku

To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani...

Armenian military’s chief of general staff attends closing ceremony of International Army Games

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the Alabino...

Russia will not depend on anyone in maintaining its security. Lavrov
Integration of Russia, Belarus to continue on equitable basis, Kremlin says
Neighboring countries of Afghanistan stress no foothold of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan's territory
Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Russia will not depend on anyone in maintaining its security. Lavrov

Integration of Russia, Belarus to continue on equitable basis, Kremlin says

EU Council prolongs personal sanctions against Russian citizens till March 15, 2022

Afghanistan: First foreigners fly out of Kabul since US pull-out

