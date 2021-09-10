Integration of Russia, Belarus to continue on equitable basis, Kremlin says

He added that a pragmatic and realistic approach was needed to the issue of integration on the whole. "Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that an extremely pragmatic and realistic approach was needed. Goals are set in union programs that are virtually complete and ready for signing. This is what we will focus on, these are the main goals of the further improvement of integration processes," the spokesman said.

As reported on Thursday, at the meeting between Putin and Lukashenko in the Kremlin all 28 union programs of the two countries were coordinated. The Russian president noted that during the talks agreements were reached on conducting a joint macroeconomic policy, the integration of payment systems, expanded cooperation on information security, in the spheres of customs, taxes, energy and in other directions.