ՀԱՅ
Russian peacekeepers clear over 180 hectares of land of mines in Artsakh’s Martuni region

Russian peacekeepers have carried out mine clearance in the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESSDuring 2.5 months of daily tasks, Russian sappers cleared more than 180 hectares of territories of the settlements of Machkalashen, Herhan, Herher and Kolkhozashen located near the demarcation line of the parties. The mine clearance of the area was carried out for agricultural work and livestock grazing by the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The work on humanitarian demining of the area continues in accordance with the applications submitted to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from representatives of the authorities of the districts of Nagorno-Karabakh.

To perform mine clearance tasks, military personnel use protective combined-arms mine clearance kits OVR-2, mine detectors IMP-S2 and portable seekers of non-contact explosive devices INVU-3M Korshun, detecting explosive devices based on radio-electronic components and schema, as well as military personnel with mine search dogs are involved in hard-to-reach places.

In total, since November 23, 2020, Russian sappers have checked 1,937 buildings (including 33 socially significant objects), cleared more than 683 kilometers of roads and more than 2,281 hectares of territory, discovered and destroyed 25,803 explosive objects.


     

Politics

Artsakh FM, Catholicos of All Armenians discuss post-war situation

On September 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan was received by Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Garegin II in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the foreign ministry stated.

Armenian President holds meeting with outgoing French Ambassador

President Armen Sarkissian today received Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte on the occasion...

Foreign Minister David Babayan Participated in the Conference Entitled 'International Religious Freedom and Peace'

On September 10, in Etchmiadzin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan...

Delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia to visit Armenia

A delegation headed by Ivan Korcok, the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, will pay...

Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov positively assesses Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh

Former commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov...

Putin tells Michel about implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh agreements

During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles...

Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Georgia on official visit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on an official...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The reopened factory in Stepanakert exports pasta to Armenia and Russia

The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the...

Oil prices rise slightly

World oil prices rose symbolically on Wednesday morning - mainly the US WTI mark - after declining a...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1...

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries' economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement...

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Society

Vascular surgeons from Armenia conduct medical examinations in Stepanakert

From September 9 to 11, within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program, Chief Vascular Surgeon of Yerevan, Head of the Vascular Surgery Department of the "Vladimir Avagyan" Medical Center, Dr. Tigran Kamalyan with the vascular surgeon of the same center Levon Manukyan and Head of the vascular surgery service of "Gyumri Medical Center" Suren Tosunyan are performing examination of vascular diseases, consultations and surgeries at Stepanakert Republican Medical Center.

About 650 houses to be built in 2 Artsakh villages for the displaced

On August 11, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Askeran region’s Aygestan and...

Tbilisi street named after renowned filmmaker Sergei Parajanov

A street in Tbilisi, Georgia, has been named after prominent Soviet Armenian filmmaker Sergei Parajanov.

Houses being renovated for displaced families in Vardadzor. Head of Community

The community of Vardadzor of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 254 residents. All the villagers have returned...

"Everyone in Avdur is a frontier guard." The mayor presents the daily life and problems of the village

The Avdur community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 95 residents.

2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the Ministry...

Houses for settlers being renovated in Drmbon

The Drmbon community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 37 residents. All the villagers have returned...

Remains of another fallen soldier found in Varanda

On September 9, the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda...

Armenian Defense Minister receives new Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 9 the newly-appointed commander of...

Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...

No Positional Changes on the Line of Contact. Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.

160 people killed or injured from landmine explosions in Azeri-controlled territories of Karabakh, says Baku

To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani...

Armenian military's chief of general staff attends closing ceremony of International Army Games

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the Alabino...

Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan's Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey's Interests

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

Sport

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran's First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Integration of Russia, Belarus to continue on equitable basis, Kremlin says

EU Council prolongs personal sanctions against Russian citizens till March 15, 2022

Afghanistan: First foreigners fly out of Kabul since US pull-out

Russia reports 18,341 daily COVID-19 cases

