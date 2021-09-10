Russian peacekeepers clear over 180 hectares of land of mines in Artsakh’s Martuni region

Russian peacekeepers have carried out mine clearance in the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: During 2.5 months of daily tasks, Russian sappers cleared more than 180 hectares of territories of the settlements of Machkalashen, Herhan, Herher and Kolkhozashen located near the demarcation line of the parties. The mine clearance of the area was carried out for agricultural work and livestock grazing by the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The work on humanitarian demining of the area continues in accordance with the applications submitted to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from representatives of the authorities of the districts of Nagorno-Karabakh.

To perform mine clearance tasks, military personnel use protective combined-arms mine clearance kits OVR-2, mine detectors IMP-S2 and portable seekers of non-contact explosive devices INVU-3M Korshun, detecting explosive devices based on radio-electronic components and schema, as well as military personnel with mine search dogs are involved in hard-to-reach places.

In total, since November 23, 2020, Russian sappers have checked 1,937 buildings (including 33 socially significant objects), cleared more than 683 kilometers of roads and more than 2,281 hectares of territory, discovered and destroyed 25,803 explosive objects.