Afghanistan: First foreigners fly out of Kabul since US pull-out

Dozens of international passengers - including UK citizens - have flown out of Kabul in the first such flight since US forces left the country, BBC reports.
Dozens of international passengers - including UK citizens - have flown out of Kabul in the first such flight since US forces left the country, BBC reports.
On September 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan was received by Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Garegin II in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the foreign ministry stated.
President Armen Sarkissian today received Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte on the occasion...
On September 10, in Etchmiadzin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan...
A delegation headed by Ivan Korcok, the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, will pay...
Former commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov...
During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on an official...
World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the...
World oil prices rose symbolically on Wednesday morning - mainly the US WTI mark - after declining a...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1...
The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...
"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...
From September 9 to 11, within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program, Chief Vascular Surgeon of Yerevan, Head of the Vascular Surgery Department of the "Vladimir Avagyan" Medical Center, Dr. Tigran Kamalyan with the vascular surgeon of the same center Levon Manukyan and Head of the vascular surgery service of "Gyumri Medical Center" Suren Tosunyan are performing examination of vascular diseases, consultations and surgeries at Stepanakert Republican Medical Center.
On August 11, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Askeran region’s Aygestan and...
A street in Tbilisi, Georgia, has been named after prominent Soviet Armenian filmmaker Sergei Parajanov.
The community of Vardadzor of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 254 residents. All the villagers have returned...
The Avdur community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 95 residents.
2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the Ministry...
The Drmbon community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 37 residents. All the villagers have returned...
Russian peacekeepers have carried out mine clearance in the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
On September 9, the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda...
Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 9 the newly-appointed commander of...
During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...
There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.
To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani...
The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the Alabino...
A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
month
week
day