Dozens of international passengers - including UK citizens - have flown out of Kabul in the first such flight since US forces left the country, BBC reports.

September 10, 2021, 17:00 Afghanistan: First foreigners fly out of Kabul since US pull-out

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Qatar Airways charter flight landed in the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday, with a second flight due on Friday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged help with evacuations during a recent visit to Qatar.

Hundreds of Afghan citizens who had helped the US military were unable to get out in last month's US airlift.

Reuters news agency reports that 113 people were on the plane.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said 13 British citizens had arrived in Doha, and thanked Qatar for facilitating the flight.

The White House released a statement confirming that US citizens had flown, and also thanked Qatar, saying the flight was the result of "careful and hard diplomacy and engagement".

It said the Taliban had been "businesslike and professional" in helping the US citizens fly out.

Canada has also confirmed that 43 of its citizens were on the flight, while the Netherlands said 13 of its nationals were on board.

In a press conference held at the airport, Qatari special envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani described Kabul international airport as operational and said it was a historic day for Afghanistan.

Another special flight is scheduled to operate from Kabul to Doha in Qatar on Friday after 200 people including UK and US citizens flew out of Afghanistan on Thursday.

Qatari officials who have been working with the Taliban to reopen Kabul airport say it is up and running. At the moment, only special chartered flights are being operated.

The Taliban say commercial flights will restart soon, but for that to happen, there will need to be clarity on who will handle the security of the airport. Qatari officials say they’re talking to the Taliban about this.