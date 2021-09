September 10, 2021 13:18

Vascular surgeons from Armenia conduct medical examinations in Stepanakert

From September 9 to 11, within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program, Chief Vascular Surgeon of Yerevan, Head of the Vascular Surgery Department of the "Vladimir Avagyan" Medical Center, Dr. Tigran Kamalyan with the vascular surgeon of the same center Levon Manukyan and Head of the vascular surgery service of "Gyumri Medical Center" Suren Tosunyan are performing examination of vascular diseases, consultations and surgeries at Stepanakert Republican Medical Center.