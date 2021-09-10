Neighboring countries of Afghanistan stress no foothold of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan's territory

Neighboring countries of Afghanistan expressed support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and non-interference in its international affairs, and emphasized that Afghanistan's territory should not be allowed to pose a threat to other countries, according to a joint statement of the foreign ministers' meeting on the Afghan issue among neighboring countries issued on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the initiative of the Government of Pakistan, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan held a meeting on the Afghan issue among neighboring countries via video link on Wednesday. The Global Times reported.

According to the statement, the foreign ministers of these neighboring countries of Afghanistan noted that with the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, the people of Afghanistan now have to determine their own future, which should allow in practice to realize "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" process for national peace and reconciliation.

"The changes undergone in Afghanistan prove yet again that there is no military solution to this issue, and emphasizing the importance of an inclusive political structure in Afghanistan with participation of all ethnic groups," read the statement.

Aside from expressing solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, foreign ministers of the neighboring countries also stressed the necessity of forming an open, inclusive governmental structure in Afghanistan.

In terms of terrorism and drug production, which are among the top concerns of neighboring countries after the changes in Afghanistan, foreign ministers reiterated that terrorist organizations, such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, ETIM, TTP, BLA, Jondollah and others should not be allowed to maintain a foothold on Afghanistan's territory.

Moreover, they also expressed readiness to keep ports open for Afghanistan and ensure the smooth cross-border flow of goods to facilitate Afghanistan's access to external support, in particular the transport of humanitarian supplies, as well as to help Afghanistan strengthen economic and trade connectivity with the regional countries.