Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

On September 10, on the initiative of the Writers' Union of Artsakh, the presentation of the book " Love on The Edge of The Moon " by Armenian-American prose writer and cultural figure Margarit Derants (whose family roots come from Stepanakert), took place in Stepanakert "Grigor Narekatsi" University.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the beginning of the event, those present laid flowers at the memorial plaque of the fallen students of the "Grigor Narekatsi" University.

The book “Love on The Edge of The Moon" was published by the "Antares" publishing house. The editor is Arkmenik Nikoghosyan.

“I am unspeakably happy to be back in my homeland. The novel tells about the life of a forty-year-old woman writer, in the context of the collapse of the Soviet Union and the consequent drastic changes in the world. The events of her life take place in Armenia, Russia and the United States.

It is a multi-layered psychological novel about the loving relationship between a man and a woman, literature, abandonment, hopelessness of a modern person, alienation, a person and a homeland, relations between parents and children. It is a set of deep subtexts, "Margarit Derants told “Artsakhpress”.

According to Sokrat Khanyan, a member of the Writers' Union of Artsakh, Margarit Derants is one of those Armenian women who, together with one Armenian friend, can create Armenia anywhere in the world, which is very important nowadays.

According to Zarine Sarajyan, Candidate of Philological Sciences, Associate Professor of the Artsakh State University, the pain of the people is felt in every context of the book. And the homeland is healed thanks to such events, as well. "

At the end of the event, the Writers' Union of Artsakh awarded Margarit Derants with the "Grigor Narekatsi" medal.