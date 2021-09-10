Artsakhpress

Society

Vascular surgeons from Armenia conduct medical examinations in Stepanakert

From September 9 to 11, within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program, Chief Vascular Surgeon of Yerevan, Head of the Vascular Surgery Department of the "Vladimir Avagyan" Medical Center, Dr. Tigran Kamalyan with the vascular surgeon of the same center Levon Manukyan and Head of the vascular surgery service of "Gyumri Medical Center" Suren Tosunyan are performing examination of vascular diseases, consultations and surgeries at Stepanakert Republican Medical Center.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS:  According to Suren Tosunyan, the cooperation of the vascular surgeons of Artsakh and Armenia is necessary. Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէThey are ready to exchange experience with great pleasure.

"The number of patients is not small; we examined about 100 with our colleagues yesterday.

Some patients, due to the post-war situation, have vascular complications, ”Head of the vascular surgery service of "Gyumri Medical Center" Suren Tosunyan said and noted that the technical equipment of the medical center is at a high level.


     

Politics

Foreign Minister David Babayan Participated in the Conference Entitled ‘International Religious Freedom and Peace’

On September 10, in Etchmiadzin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in the conference entitled ‘International Religious Freedom and Peace’, chaired by Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Karekin II.

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Military

Remains of another fallen soldier found in Varanda

On September 9, the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh where the remains of another soldier was found.

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert
Denmark lifts all coronavirus restrictions
Vascular surgeons from Armenia conduct medical examinations in Stepanakert
Foreign Minister David Babayan Participated in the Conference Entitled ‘International Religious Freedom and Peace’
Putin: Union parliament of Russia and Belarus likely to be created in the future
Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

Presentation of the book “Love on The Edge of The Moon” by Margarit Derants took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

International

Denmark lifts all coronavirus restrictions

