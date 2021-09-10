From September 9 to 11, within the framework of the "Doctors for Artsakh" program, Chief Vascular Surgeon of Yerevan, Head of the Vascular Surgery Department of the "Vladimir Avagyan" Medical Center, Dr. Tigran Kamalyan with the vascular surgeon of the same center Levon Manukyan and Head of the vascular surgery service of "Gyumri Medical Center" Suren Tosunyan are performing examination of vascular diseases, consultations and surgeries at Stepanakert Republican Medical Center.

September 10, 2021, 13:18 Vascular surgeons from Armenia conduct medical examinations in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Suren Tosunyan, the cooperation of the vascular surgeons of Artsakh and Armenia is necessary. They are ready to exchange experience with great pleasure.

"The number of patients is not small; we examined about 100 with our colleagues yesterday.

Some patients, due to the post-war situation, have vascular complications, ”Head of the vascular surgery service of "Gyumri Medical Center" Suren Tosunyan said and noted that the technical equipment of the medical center is at a high level.