Putin: Union parliament of Russia and Belarus likely to be created in the future

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not ruled out the creation of a union parliament of Russia and Belarus in the future, but this issue was not discussed yet. Putin made this statement after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow on Thursday, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We consider that although this is a noble political goal, first we should create an economic basis, an economic foundation in order to move forward, including on the political track. We have not discussed these issues so far," Putin said, answering a question on the possible creation of a union parliament.

When speaking about political integration, the Russian leader pointed out that it was exactly the initial goal of the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State. He noted that when it was about economic agreements on various product categories, the parties resolved issues as a whole, building a strong economic foundation to move forward. "The same goes for these matters (in the political field)," the Russian president added.