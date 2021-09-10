About 650 houses to be built in 2 Artsakh villages for the displaced

On August 11, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Askeran region’s Aygestan and Noragyugh villages where separate settlements are being built for the residents of Azokh and Drakhtik villages of the Hadrut region, Karin Tak village of the Shushi region, and Avetaranots village of the Askeran region, who have been displaced due to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The settlements are being constructed with the funding provided to the Artsakh government by the government of Armenia, the Presidential Office stated.

Arayik Harutyunyan followed the start of this construction and gave relevant instructions. These residential districts with about 650 houses will have all necessary infrastructures.

The first houses will be ready in 2022, and the construction is planned to be completed in 2023.

President Harutyunyan stressed that the issue of providing apartments to all families displaced by the third Artsakh war is in the center of the state's special attention, and the government will spare no effort to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The Artsakh President emphasized that in addition to housing construction programs, the state will assist displaced families in carrying out economic activities and ensuring their own income.