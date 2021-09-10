Russia and Belarus to lift all COVID-19 restrictions for air communication

After a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said Russia and Belarus will lift all COVID-19 restrictions for air communication within the scope of an All-Union state, news.am informs, citing Interfax.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Alexander Lukashenko still doesn’t know about the decision that the governmental commission just made to lift all COVID-19 restrictions with respect to air communication,” Putin said, to which Lukashenko said the following: “You didn’t tell me about this.” Afterwards, Lukashenko thanked his Russian counterpart. “Before the COVID-19 restrictions were set, more than 200 flights were carried out every week, but now there are 36 flights per week. I don’t think the pre-COVID situation will be restored in two days since it depends on the market, but I believe the process will proceed quickly,” Putin stated.