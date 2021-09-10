Unclear how situation in Afghanistan will affect regional, global security — Putin

It is still unclear how the situation in Afghanistan will influence the regional and global security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The withdrawal of the Americans and their allies from Afghanistan caused a new crisis situation, and it is still not entirely clear how all this will affect the regional and global security," the head of state said during the BRICS online meeting.

In Putin’s view, it is totally justified that the BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) pay special attention to this issue.

"Naturally, Russia, as well as its BRICS partners, consecutively advocates the long-desired peace and stability on the Afghan soil. The people of this country have been fighting for decades and deserved their right to define their state themselves," Putin underscored.

"Meanwhile, we are, of course, not interested in Afghanistan remaining a threat for the neighboring states, in terrorism or illegal drug trafficking threatening us from the Afghan territory. We are interested in stopping the migration influx. We advocate the peace and worthy life of Afghans in their homeland," the Russian President noted.