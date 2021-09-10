Artsakhpress

International

Unclear how situation in Afghanistan will affect regional, global security — Putin

It is still unclear how the situation in Afghanistan will influence the regional and global security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS"The withdrawal of the Americans and their allies from Afghanistan caused a new crisis situation, and it is still not entirely clear how all this will affect the regional and global security," the head of state said during the BRICS online meeting.

In Putin’s view, it is totally justified that the BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) pay special attention to this issue.

"Naturally, Russia, as well as its BRICS partners, consecutively advocates the long-desired peace and stability on the Afghan soil. The people of this country have been fighting for decades and deserved their right to define their state themselves," Putin underscored.

"Meanwhile, we are, of course, not interested in Afghanistan remaining a threat for the neighboring states, in terrorism or illegal drug trafficking threatening us from the Afghan territory. We are interested in stopping the migration influx. We advocate the peace and worthy life of Afghans in their homeland," the Russian President noted.


     

Politics

Putin tells Michel about implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh agreements

During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel about the implementation of trilateral agreements on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, news.am informs, citing the Kremlin press service.

Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Georgia on official visit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on an official...

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan authorities continue ethnic cleansing of Karabakh Armenians

The Azerbaijani authorities continue the ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Karabakh, Artsakh Human...

‘Establishment of railway communication with Russia and Iran highly important for us’, Armenian PM says

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan talked about the possibilities...

Artsakh and Armenian FMs discuss NK conflict settlement

On September 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Yerevan with...

Armenian FM presents Azerbaijani provocative actions to EU Delegation chief

On September 7, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Head of the EU Delegation in Armenia,...

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev

On 6 September President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with Russian Co-Chair...

Economy

The reopened factory in Stepanakert exports pasta to Armenia and Russia

The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the war.

Oil prices rise slightly

World oil prices rose symbolically on Wednesday morning - mainly the US WTI mark - after declining a...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1...

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement...

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Society

Tbilisi street named after renowned filmmaker Sergei Parajanov

A street in Tbilisi, Georgia, has been named after prominent Soviet Armenian filmmaker Sergei Parajanov.

Houses being renovated for displaced families in Vardadzor. Head of Community

The community of Vardadzor of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 254 residents. All the villagers have returned...

"Everyone in Avdur is a frontier guard." The mayor presents the daily life and problems of the village

The Avdur community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 95 residents.

2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the Ministry...

Houses for settlers being renovated in Drmbon

The Drmbon community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 37 residents. All the villagers have returned...

The stadium of the Noragyugh community being reconstructed

The stadium of the Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region is being reconstructed.

A water network being built in Tsovategh

The community of Tsovategh of Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic has 146 residents. After the war,...

Military

Remains of another fallen soldier found in Varanda

On September 9, the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh where the remains of another soldier was found.

Armenian Defense Minister receives new Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 9 the newly-appointed commander of...

Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...

No Positional Changes on the Line of Contact. Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.

160 people killed or injured from landmine explosions in Azeri-controlled territories of Karabakh, says Baku

To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani...

Armenian military’s chief of general staff attends closing ceremony of International Army Games

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the Alabino...

Armenian military delegation heads to Russia

A delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan left for Russia...

Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Sport

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

