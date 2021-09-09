There are no specific plans at the moment for a possible October meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday, TASS news agency reported.

September 9, 2021, 17:51 Kremlin says no specific plans yet for possible autumn Putin-Biden summit

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russian-American contacts at various levels are underway, but currently there are no specific estimates on contacts at the highest level," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Moscow and Washington were allegedly holding talks on organizing a new meeting between Putin and Biden in October. The previous face-to-face summit of the two presidents was held in Geneva on June 16.