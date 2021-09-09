The pasta factory, which was opened in Stepanakert on August, 2020, continues its operation after the war.

September 9, 2021, 16:48 The reopened factory in Stepanakert exports pasta to Armenia and Russia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the company, Nane Mikaelyan, told “Artsakhpress” that before the opening of the factory she was thinking of implementing such a program in the homeland that would offer healthy food to the population.

"In my opinion, local products should be obtained from natural products, without additives. I must say with regret that the recent war forced us to start all over again. I have rented a new area; the workshop now operates at the new address.

We currently produce 8 types of pasta. Soon we will produce pasta in the form of letters of the Armenian alphabet," said N. Mikaelyan.

Our interlocutor is sure that the product will be in great demand outside Artsakh.

"My trust is based on the fact that we are already receiving positive feedback from our compatriots. The products are consumed not only in the local market, but also delivered to the Republic of Armenia.

We have recently sent a large number of assortments to several Armenian markets in Moscow. We can and must overcome all the existing challenges for the sake of the prosperity of our homeland, welfare and health of our people," added Mikaelyan.