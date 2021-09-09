The community of Vardadzor of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 254 residents. All the villagers have returned after the war.

September 9, 2021, 15:52 Houses being renovated for displaced families in Vardadzor. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Samvel Sarajyan told "Artsakhpress".

"We have renovated 9 houses for our displaced compatriots. Now they live in the houses. Currently, five houses are being renovated to provide for other families. The school of the village has 90 students.

There is no kindergarten in the village, but we have about 60 pre-school children. There is a community center, an aid station that needs renovation. We built the ceremony hall with the efforts of the villagers. The village is provided with electricity and gas. We have a water problem. We get water for two hours a day. The roads in the middle of the village are in good condition; but the road connecting the village with the highway is in a deplorable condition," said S. Sarajyan.

Sarajyan said that about 95 hectares of orchards and about 450 hectares of arable land have passed under the control of the enemy.