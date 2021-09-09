Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

The results of the tournament dedicated to the memory of the multiple champion of Armenian athletics, fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan were summed up at Stepan Shahumyan Republican Stadium of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The chief referee of the memorial tournament Karen Melkumyan told "Artsakhpress".

The Artsakh Athletics Federation awarded the winners of the competition with diplomas and cash prizes.