Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

"Everyone in Avdur is a frontier guard." The mayor presents the daily life and problems of the village

The Avdur community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 95 residents.

"Everyone in Avdur is a frontier guard." The mayor presents the daily life and problems of the village

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: After the war all the residents have returned to village, the head of the community, Varuzhan Grigoryan told "Artsakhpress”.

"Four displaced families have resettled in the community. The mentioned families received assistance (food and hygiene items) from the Red Cross. Each family was provided with 25 chickens.

 We can admit ten more families. The school has 6 students. There is no kindergarten, as the municipality operates in the kindergarten building. The aid station has just been built; we do not have a ceremony hall. The village is provided with electricity and gas. After the war, a 5 km long water network has been built in the village, but due to the general scarcity of water resources, we currently have a water problem. The roads leading to the village are destroyed," said V. Grigoryan.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 2 of their fellow-villagers have fallen, and one of them has been wounded.

Speaking about the employment of villagers, our interlocutor said that they have 107 hectares of arable land, of which 64 hectares are used. After the war, about 70-75 hectares of pastures has remained in the neutral zone, which cannot be used. Animals cannot be released - they go over to the side of the enemy. The population has a great desire to grow vegetable crops, but they cannot do this due to the lack of irrigation water.


     

Politics

Putin tells Michel about implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh agreements

During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel about the implementation of trilateral agreements on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, news.am informs, citing the Kremlin press service.

All news from section

Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Georgia on official visit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on an official...

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan authorities continue ethnic cleansing of Karabakh Armenians

The Azerbaijani authorities continue the ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Karabakh, Artsakh Human...

‘Establishment of railway communication with Russia and Iran highly important for us’, Armenian PM says

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan talked about the possibilities...

Artsakh and Armenian FMs discuss NK conflict settlement

On September 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Yerevan with...

Armenian FM presents Azerbaijani provocative actions to EU Delegation chief

On September 7, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Head of the EU Delegation in Armenia,...

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev

On 6 September President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with Russian Co-Chair...

Economy

Oil prices rise slightly

World oil prices rose symbolically on Wednesday morning - mainly the US WTI mark - after declining a day earlier, trading data showed.

All news from section

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1...

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement...

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Society

"Everyone in Avdur is a frontier guard." The mayor presents the daily life and problems of the village

The Avdur community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 95 residents.

All news from section

2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the Ministry...

Houses for settlers being renovated in Drmbon

The Drmbon community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 37 residents. All the villagers have returned...

The stadium of the Noragyugh community being reconstructed

The stadium of the Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region is being reconstructed.

A water network being built in Tsovategh

The community of Tsovategh of Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic has 146 residents. After the war,...

645 daily coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

645 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Birth of St. Mary From Anna

The birth of the Holy Mother of God in not described in the Holy Bible. We learn about from the Holy...

Military

Armenian Defense Minister receives new Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 9 the newly-appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh, Major-General Mikhail Kosobokov and commander of the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia, Colonel Dmitry Ovcharov, the defense ministry of Armenia reports.

All news from section

Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...

No Positional Changes on the Line of Contact. Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.

160 people killed or injured from landmine explosions in Azeri-controlled territories of Karabakh, says Baku

To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani...

Armenian military’s chief of general staff attends closing ceremony of International Army Games

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the Alabino...

Armenian military delegation heads to Russia

A delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan left for Russia...

Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh visits arrested Azerbaijan soldier

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, visited...

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up
Armenian Defense Minister receives new Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh
"Everyone in Avdur is a frontier guard." The mayor presents the daily life and problems of the village
2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh
Afghan women to be banned from playing sport, Taliban say
more news

Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

All news from section

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Sport

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan summed up

All news from section

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

All news from section

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Afghan women to be banned from playing sport, Taliban say

All news from section

Putin awards Hero of Russia title to late emergencies minister

Head of new Afghan government calls on ex-officials to return

YouTube and Gmail to stop working on millions of devices

Most Read

month

week

day

Search