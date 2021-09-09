The Avdur community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 95 residents.

September 9, 2021, 12:10 "Everyone in Avdur is a frontier guard." The mayor presents the daily life and problems of the village

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: After the war all the residents have returned to village, the head of the community, Varuzhan Grigoryan told "Artsakhpress”.

"Four displaced families have resettled in the community. The mentioned families received assistance (food and hygiene items) from the Red Cross. Each family was provided with 25 chickens.

We can admit ten more families. The school has 6 students. There is no kindergarten, as the municipality operates in the kindergarten building. The aid station has just been built; we do not have a ceremony hall. The village is provided with electricity and gas. After the war, a 5 km long water network has been built in the village, but due to the general scarcity of water resources, we currently have a water problem. The roads leading to the village are destroyed," said V. Grigoryan.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 2 of their fellow-villagers have fallen, and one of them has been wounded.

Speaking about the employment of villagers, our interlocutor said that they have 107 hectares of arable land, of which 64 hectares are used. After the war, about 70-75 hectares of pastures has remained in the neutral zone, which cannot be used. Animals cannot be released - they go over to the side of the enemy. The population has a great desire to grow vegetable crops, but they cannot do this due to the lack of irrigation water.