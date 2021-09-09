Afghanistan’s new acting prime minister, in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, has called on former officials who fled when the Taliban seized power last month to return to the country, saying the group “will guarantee their security and safety”, Al Jazeera informs.

September 9, 2021, 10:57 Head of new Afghan government calls on ex-officials to return

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund also said on Wednesday that the caretaker government would guarantee the security of diplomats, embassies and humanitarian relief institutions, stressing that the group wanted to establish positive and strong relations with countries in the region and beyond.