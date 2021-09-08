Paris' mayor Anne Hidalgo has hinted she is planning to stand in 2022 presidential elections, saying that having a woman as president for the first time would change the relationship of the French with those in power, in an interview published Wednesday, AFP reported.

September 8, 2021, 17:47 Paris mayor hints at bid to be France's first woman president

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is noted that if she declares her candidacy, Hidalgo would be entering an increasingly crowded field but one that is dominated by figures on the centre and right, with centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen expected to duel in a run-off.

Asked about her intentions in 2022 by the Le 1 weekly, Hidalgo said: "If strong actions are not taken now, neither our children nor our grandchildren will be allowed the ability to plan the world they want." She said the disengagement of the middle class from politics risked aiding the rise of populism and eroding democracy.

"This invites me to act for my country, in order to make another voice heard, to propose another political offer," Hidalgo said. She added: "I am convinced that a woman can change the relationship with power. That would be a complete break."