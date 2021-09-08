The Drmbon community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 37 residents. All the villagers have returned after the war.

September 8, 2021, 16:51 Houses for settlers being renovated in Drmbon

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Ashot Hakobyan told "Artsakhpress".

"5 families have resettled in the village. 3 houses are being renovated to provide for other displaced families. The school has 83 students. The building of the kindergarten is currently being reconstructed. There are community center and an aid station in the village. We have also a ceremony hall. The village is provided with electricity and gas," Hakobyan said.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 1 of the fellow-villagers have fallen.

Speaking about the employment of the residents, our interlocutor said that most of the population works in the "Base Metals" company. The villagers are also engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.