September 8, 2021, 16:35 The stadium of the Noragyugh community being reconstructed

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Noragyugh community, Vladimir Petrosyan told "Artsakhpress", noting that at present the stadium is being fenced.

"The works started a week ago on the initiative of our fellow villager, Sevan Aslanyan, who lives in Yerevan.

The construction is funded by the "Dream" Foundation. The works are expected to be completed by the end of September. We expect that after the reconstruction of the stadium, the sports life in our community will become even more active," said Vladimir Petrosyan