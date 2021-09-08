Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, killing at least one

A powerful, 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southwest of Mexico, killing at least one man who was crushed by a falling post and leaving 1.6 million people without power, Daily Mail reported, citing local authorities.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The quake epicenter is 11 miles northeast of the resort city of Acapulco, Guerrero, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It said that the tremor was very shallow, only 7.8 miles below the surface, which would have amplified its shaking effect. Residents were also under a brief tsunami warning in the quake's aftermath, although that has since been discontinued. The New York Times also reported that the area was hit by 92 aftershocks in the aftermath.

Video shared on Twitter by Mexican sports commentator Javier Alarcon shows people screaming and tightly hugging each other on the sidewalk outside of what looks like an apartment building as car alarms go off, trees shake and exploding transformers light the sky blue.

Mexican state power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad said in a statement 1.6 million users had been affected by the quake in Mexico City, the adjacent State of Mexico, and the states of Guerrero, Morelos and Oaxaca.