During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel about the implementation of trilateral agreements on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, news.am informs, citing the Kremlin press service.

September 8, 2021, 15:44 Putin tells Michel about implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh agreements

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed. At the request of Charles Michel, the Russian President informed about the steps being taken on the matter of implementation of the provisions of the agreements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021," the respective statement reads.

In his turn, Charles Michel noted on Twitter that during the conversation they exchanged views on the prospects for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict—and which are necessary for strengthening trust and for dialogue.