September 8, 2021, 14:30 Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We regret to report that the head of the Emergencies Ministry, Yevgeny Zinichev, tragically died rescuing a human life as he was fulfilling his duty in Norilsk during the inter-agency drills on protecting the Arctic zone from emergency situations”, the ministry stated.