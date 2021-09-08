Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died during the drills in the Arctic city of Norilsk as he was saving other person’s life, TASS reports.
Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We regret to report that the head of the Emergencies Ministry, Yevgeny Zinichev, tragically died rescuing a human life as he was fulfilling his duty in Norilsk during the inter-agency drills on protecting the Arctic zone from emergency situations”, the ministry stated.