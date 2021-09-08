Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life

Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died during the drills in the Arctic city of Norilsk as he was saving other person’s life, TASS reports.

Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life

Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We regret to report that the head of the Emergencies Ministry, Yevgeny Zinichev, tragically died rescuing a human life as he was fulfilling his duty in Norilsk during the inter-agency drills on protecting the Arctic zone from emergency situations”, the ministry stated.


     

Politics

Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Georgia on official visit

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on an official visit.

All news from section

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan authorities continue ethnic cleansing of Karabakh Armenians

The Azerbaijani authorities continue the ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Karabakh, Artsakh Human...

‘Establishment of railway communication with Russia and Iran highly important for us’, Armenian PM says

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan talked about the possibilities...

Artsakh and Armenian FMs discuss NK conflict settlement

On September 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Yerevan with...

Armenian FM presents Azerbaijani provocative actions to EU Delegation chief

On September 7, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Head of the EU Delegation in Armenia,...

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev

On 6 September President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with Russian Co-Chair...

Aliyev Administration says “some debates” ongoing over legal mechanisms for Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s assistant Hikmet Hajiyev says there are ongoing discussions over...

Economy

Oil prices rise slightly

World oil prices rose symbolically on Wednesday morning - mainly the US WTI mark - after declining a day earlier, trading data showed.

All news from section

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1...

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement...

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Society

A water network being built in Tsovategh

The community of Tsovategh of Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic has 146 residents. After the war, all the residents have returned to the village.

All news from section

645 daily coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

645 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Birth of St. Mary From Anna

The birth of the Holy Mother of God in not described in the Holy Bible. We learn about from the Holy...

The Khnushinak community ready to accept resettlers. Community Leader

After the war, all the residents of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have returned...

Azerbaijani military opens fire at civilian settlements in Artsakh, village home damaged

On September 6, at around 19:30, the Azerbaijani side opened fire at the Armenian positions and the direction...

3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

3 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the Ministry...

Peacekeepers ensured the safety of more than 60 pilgrims during a visit to the Amaras monastery complex

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensured the safety of more than 60 pilgrims during...

Military

Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of 2 Armenian servicemen.

All news from section

No Positional Changes on the Line of Contact. Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.

160 people killed or injured from landmine explosions in Azeri-controlled territories of Karabakh, says Baku

To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani...

Armenian military’s chief of general staff attends closing ceremony of International Army Games

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the Alabino...

Armenian military delegation heads to Russia

A delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan left for Russia...

Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh visits arrested Azerbaijan soldier

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, visited...

Armenia Defense minister receives Russia MOD delegation

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 2 the delegation of the military...

New Afghan government pledges to protect rights of all residents
Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, killing at least one
Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life
Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Georgia on official visit
Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan authorities continue ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians
more news

Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

All news from section

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Sport

Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

All news from section

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert

Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov, Enters Semifinals

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

All news from section

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

New Afghan government pledges to protect rights of all residents

All news from section

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, killing at least one

Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life

US concerned by certain appointments to Afghan government. Department of State

Most Read

month

week

day

Search