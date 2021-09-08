Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

On September 8, a tournament dedicated to the memory of the multiple champion of the Armenian athletics, fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched at the Stepan Shahumyan Republican Stadium in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Arto Arstamyan, the vice-president of the Artsakh Athletics Federation, Honored Trainer of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, the teams of the cities of Stepanakert, Kapan, and Askeran, Martuni and Martakert regional centers will take part in the memorial tournament.

The participants will be awarded with diplomas and the first, second and third place winners will be awarded with money, "A. Arstamyan said.

According to the President of the Athletics Federation of Armenia, multiple European champion Robert Emmiyan, Armenian athletes have great prospects ahead, they should do their best to participate in these competitions from all cities and regions of the Republic.