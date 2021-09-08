Tournament dedicated to the memory of the fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched in Stepanakert

On September 8, a tournament dedicated to the memory of the multiple champion of the Armenian athletics, fallen freedom fighter Seyran Harutyunyan launched at the Stepan Shahumyan Republican Stadium in Stepanakert.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on an official visit.
The Azerbaijani authorities continue the ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Karabakh, Artsakh Human...
During today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan talked about the possibilities...
On September 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Yerevan with...
On September 7, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Head of the EU Delegation in Armenia,...
On 6 September President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with Russian Co-Chair...
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s assistant Hikmet Hajiyev says there are ongoing discussions over...
World oil prices rose symbolically on Wednesday morning - mainly the US WTI mark - after declining a day earlier, trading data showed.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1...
The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...
"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...
The community of Tsovategh of Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic has 146 residents. After the war, all the residents have returned to the village.
645 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The birth of the Holy Mother of God in not described in the Holy Bible. We learn about from the Holy...
After the war, all the residents of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have returned...
On September 6, at around 19:30, the Azerbaijani side opened fire at the Armenian positions and the direction...
3 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the Ministry...
The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensured the safety of more than 60 pilgrims during...
During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of 2 Armenian servicemen.
There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.
To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani...
The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the Alabino...
A delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan left for Russia...
The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, visited...
Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 2 the delegation of the military...
A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
