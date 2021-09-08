Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan authorities continue ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians

The Azerbaijani authorities continue the ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Artsakh, Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan told this to press conference Wednesday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, in addition to physical torture, psychological torture was carried out against Armenian captives, and the Azerbaijani military used the social media accounts and the phones of the Armenian casualties.

The ombudsman noted that Russian peacekeepers in the area do not stop the Azerbaijanis, who are violating the ceasefire. He added that on Tuesday they had fired at Taghavard village where a house was damaged, and the ceasefire is violated almost every day in the Shushi region.

"It is necessary to use international mechanisms to bring the perpetrators of the incident to account. It is necessary to divide the positions at such a distance that it will not be possible to shoot," Stepanyan said. "At the same time, an attempt is made by Azerbaijan to discredit the Russian peacekeepers in order to demand their withdrawal in the future."