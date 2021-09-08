‘Establishment of railway communication with Russia and Iran highly important for us’, Armenian PM says

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan talked about the possibilities of deepening and normalizing the relations with bordering states.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Pashinyan stated that while he was recently introducing the government’s action plan to the Parliament, he has recorded that the deepening or normalization of the relations with bordering countries will be one of the key directions of the government’s foreign policy.

“And this has been recorded in the action plan which has been approved by the Parliament, and the implementation of this action plan has become a working agenda for us. As you know, after my reappointment as Prime Minister I have already managed to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran, and today I am departing for Georgia. The topic of development of regional communications plays a key role in the agenda of our discussions with both Iran and Georgia, and in this context I attach importance to the North-South project, which connects our border with Iran to our border with Georgia.

The establishment of a railway communication with Russia and Iran is highly important for us. In order to solve this issue we are discussing the re-opening of communications within the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral format. Here we are determined to make efforts to achieve concrete results, of course, understanding that in its turn Azerbaijan is expecting communication between its western regions and Nakhijevan. I would like to remind again that we are inclined to restore the peace process with Azerbaijan within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship”, the PM said.

He also highlighted the agenda of carrying out demarcation and delimitation with Azerbaijan. “And we continue working on creating necessary conditions for this. We hope to quickly end the process of returning our captives, hostages and other persons held [in Azerbaijan] to Armenia”, Pashinyan said.