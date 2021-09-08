Artsakhpress

Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

An exhibition of paintings by Armenian artists will be opened in Moscow on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Armenian Declaration of Independence, the Armenian Embassy in Russia said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESSThe opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place on September 18 at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy center’s Armenia pavilion.

The exhibition will include the works of Vahagn Galstyan, Levon Abrahamyan, Andrey Shugarov, Suren Safaryan, Armine Tumanyan, Peto Poghosyan, Tigran Hakobyan, Arev Petrosyan, Aram Mashuryan, Tigran Asatryan, Armen Vahramyan, Artur Sharafyan, Ashot Tadevosyan, Karen Movsisyan, Lilit Soghomonyan, Ashot Khachatryan and Vardan Voskanyan.


     

Politics

Artsakh and Armenian FMs discuss NK conflict settlement

On September 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Yerevan with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Armenian FM presents Azerbaijani provocative actions to EU Delegation chief

On September 7, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Head of the EU Delegation in Armenia,...

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev

On 6 September President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with Russian Co-Chair...

Aliyev Administration says “some debates” ongoing over legal mechanisms for Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s assistant Hikmet Hajiyev says there are ongoing discussions over...

Armenian FM receives Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

The new Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Igor Khovaev, has arrived in Armenia.

Artsakh presidential adviser dismissed

On September 4, President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which Armine Grigoryan has...

Russian FM reveals details from signing of 2009 Zurich Protocols, note to FM Nalbandian

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed what he had told the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward...

Economy

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by 0.17 from Monday in the country, news.am informs, citing the Central Bank of Armenia.

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement...

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Society

A water network being built in Tsovategh

The community of Tsovategh of Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic has 146 residents. After the war, all the residents have returned to the village.

645 daily coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

645 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Birth of St. Mary From Anna

The birth of the Holy Mother of God in not described in the Holy Bible. We learn about from the Holy...

The Khnushinak community ready to accept resettlers. Community Leader

After the war, all the residents of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have returned...

Azerbaijani military opens fire at civilian settlements in Artsakh, village home damaged

On September 6, at around 19:30, the Azerbaijani side opened fire at the Armenian positions and the direction...

3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

3 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the Ministry...

Peacekeepers ensured the safety of more than 60 pilgrims during a visit to the Amaras monastery complex

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensured the safety of more than 60 pilgrims during...

Military

Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of 2 Armenian servicemen.

No Positional Changes on the Line of Contact. Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.

160 people killed or injured from landmine explosions in Azeri-controlled territories of Karabakh, says Baku

To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani...

Armenian military’s chief of general staff attends closing ceremony of International Army Games

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the Alabino...

Armenian military delegation heads to Russia

A delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan left for Russia...

Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh visits arrested Azerbaijan soldier

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, visited...

Armenia Defense minister receives Russia MOD delegation

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 2 the delegation of the military...

A water network being built in Tsovategh
Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary
645 daily coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia
Birth of St. Mary From Anna
US concerned by certain appointments to Afghan government. Department of State
Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

