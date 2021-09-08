645 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 246,410, the ministry of healthcare reports.
645 daily coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: 334 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 230,291.
15 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,954 cases.
The number of active cases is 9998.
The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1167.