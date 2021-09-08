645 daily coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

645 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 246,410, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: 334 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 230,291.

15 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,954 cases.

The number of active cases is 9998.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1167.