The United States is concerned by appointment of certain individuals to posts in the newly formed Afghan government, a Department of State spokesperson has told TASS.

September 8, 2021, 10:00 US concerned by certain appointments to Afghan government. Department of State

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have seen the announcement and are assessing it. We note the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women," the official said. "We also are concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals."

According to the spokesperson, Washington understands that the Taliban has presented this as a caretaker cabinet.

"However, we will judge the Taliban by its actions, not words. We have made clear our expectation that the Afghan people deserve an inclusive government," he said. "We will continue to hold the Taliban to their commitments to allow safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans with travel documents, including permitting flights currently ready to fly out of Afghanistan to agreed-upon onward destinations."

"We also reiterate our clear expectation that the Taliban ensure that Afghan soil is not used to threaten any other countries and allow humanitarian access in support of the Afghan people. The world is watching closely," the Department of State spokesperson said.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The Taliban could not form a government for two weeks due to "technical problems and preparations," as they claimed.

The Taliban unveiled its new government on Tuesday. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is named prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is appointed his deputy, his second deputy will be Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi. As was expected, Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada did not take any post in the new government.