Russia has made no decision yet to recognize Taliban

Moscow has made no decisions yet whether it should recognize the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS"You know that no decisions to recognize the Taliban have been made so far. Also, you know that we are keeping a close watch on what is happening there. What is most important, we are trying to understand to what extent the Taliban's promises and statements will correlate with their future actions," Peskov said, when asked for a comment on the Taliban's invitation to Russia to participate in a ceremony of presenting Afghanistan's new government.

Peskov stressed that it was important for Moscow to realize what the political system in Kabul under the Taliban would look like "in systemic and personal terms."

The Taliban's spokesman told Al Jazeera on Monday the Taliban had invited Russia, and also Turkey, China, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to participate in ceremonies where Afghanistan's new government would be presented.

The Taliban launched a massive operation for establishing control of Afghanistan after the United Sates last spring declared the intention to withdraw its armed forces. On August 15, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country. The Taliban entered Kabul without encountering any resistance. The movement's leaders have proclaimed complete victory.


     

Artsakh and Armenian FMs discuss NK conflict settlement

On September 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Yerevan with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.65/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by 0.17 from Monday in the country, news.am informs, citing the Central Bank of Armenia.

The Khnushinak community ready to accept resettlers. Community Leader

After the war, all the residents of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have returned to the village.

Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the remains of 2 Armenian servicemen.

