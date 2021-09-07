The Khnushinak community ready to accept resettlers. Community Leader

After the war, all the residents of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh’s Martuni region have returned to the village.

"2 families have been resettled in the community. We are ready to accept 8 more families. The school has admitted 91 students this academic year.The building conditions of the school are good.

We do not have a kindergarten, but we have 63 pre-school children.

There is a community center, an aid station, a ceremony hall in the village. Intra-community roads are paved. The village is provided with electricity, round-the-clock water supply and gas supply. Six houses have been partially damaged during the war," said K. Mursalyan.

The head of the community noted with regret that during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland 4 of their fellow-villagers have fallen.

Speaking about the employment of the residents and their future plans, our interlocutor noted that the population is mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.