Society

Azerbaijani military opens fire at civilian settlements in Artsakh, village home damaged

On September 6, at around 19:30, the Azerbaijani side opened fire at the Armenian positions and the direction of peaceful settlements from the positions located in the direction of Karmir Shuka-Taghavard settlements of the Martuni region of Artsakh, Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said in a statement today.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS“The house of one of the residents of Taghavard has been damaged from the shooting. Three bullets hit the wall of the house, one – the window of one of the bedrooms. 6 civilians, one of them a minor, live in the house damaged from the Azerbaijani fire”, the Ombudsman said.

After midnight, the Azerbaijani side continued the shots, but no victims and material damage have been reported.

Russian peacekeepers and the law enforcement agencies of Artsakh have been notified about the incident.

“The Azerbaijani positions located near the vicinity of the peaceful settlements are a direct and real threat to the life, health and other vital rights of the people of Artsakh and distort the normal life and operation of the people in those settlements”, he said, adding that the failure to hold the perpetrators accountable leads to repetition of such cases.

“Comprehensive investigation of all ceasefire violation cases, including the involvement of Russian peacekeepers, should be on the agenda”, the Artsakh Ombudsman said.


     

Politics

Artsakh and Armenian FMs discuss NK conflict settlement

On September 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Yerevan with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Armenian FM presents Azerbaijani provocative actions to EU Delegation chief

On September 7, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Head of the EU Delegation in Armenia,...

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev

On 6 September President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with Russian Co-Chair...

Aliyev Administration says “some debates” ongoing over legal mechanisms for Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s assistant Hikmet Hajiyev says there are ongoing discussions over...

Armenian FM receives Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

The new Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Igor Khovaev, has arrived in Armenia.

Artsakh presidential adviser dismissed

On September 4, President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which Armine Grigoryan has...

Russian FM reveals details from signing of 2009 Zurich Protocols, note to FM Nalbandian

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed what he had told the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward...

Economy

Russia PM: Eurasian Economic Union countries’ economy gradually recovering

The economy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries is gradually recovering. The statement came from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council,news.am informs, citing TASS.

PM Pashinyan highlights significance of EEU single market of gas, petroleum

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the creation of a normative basis for the Eurasian...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

Society

3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

3 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the Ministry...

Peacekeepers ensured the safety of more than 60 pilgrims during a visit to the Amaras monastery complex

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensured the safety of more than 60 pilgrims during...

Zaglik needs a kindergarten: Head of Community

The community of Zaglik of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 256 inhabitants. All of them have returned...

A new program being launched. Children of fallen servicemen will go on a foreign tour

The "Hakobyans" All-Armenian Center and "Chumbo" initiative group are launching a new program.

501 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia

501 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number...

Military

No Positional Changes on the Line of Contact. Artsakh Presidential Spokesperson

There have been no positional changes on the Line of Contact.

160 people killed or injured from landmine explosions in Azeri-controlled territories of Karabakh, says Baku

To date, 160 people were killed or injured from landmine explosions in territories that came under Azerbaijani...

Armenian military’s chief of general staff attends closing ceremony of International Army Games

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited the Alabino...

Armenian military delegation heads to Russia

A delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan left for Russia...

Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh visits arrested Azerbaijan soldier

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, visited...

Armenia Defense minister receives Russia MOD delegation

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 2 the delegation of the military...

Artsakh’s military denies Azerbaijani accusations on shelling positions in Shushi

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, between 1am and 2:15am...

Taliban fighters open fire to disperse anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul
Armenian FM presents Azerbaijani provocative actions to EU Delegation chief
3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh
Analytical

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

A senior analyst says that Russia is lately gradually changing its emphases over the Artsakh issue towards...

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
A new residential district is being built in Ivanyan
Videos

Culture

National dance group will operate in Kaghartsi

The paintings of Artsakh artists will be exhibited in Stepanakert

MFA spokesperson: Armenia welcomes UNESCO fact-finding mission, is ready to support its implementation

Armenia representative wins New Wave 2021 international song contest

Sport

Running competition held in Stepanakert

Awarding ceremony of basketball teams that won prizes at the European and Armenian championships held in Stepanakert

Aimchess US Rapid: Armenia’s Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov, Enters Semifinals

The Armenian Kyokushin Karate team is holding a training camp in Artsakh

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Taliban fighters open fire to disperse anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul

Israel strikes Hamas objects in Gaza

Intensive clashes continue between resistance forces, Taliban in Panjshir

US’ recognition of Taliban ‘a long way off,’ Biden says

